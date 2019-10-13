



— A bicyclist was fatally struck in Queens on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the 32-year-old driver did stop and is not facing charges at the moment.

The 60-year-old man on a bicycle was struck on Cross Bay Boulevard, on the broad-channel between Rockaway Beach and Howard Beach.

Residents in that area told CBS2 that stretch of roadway is far too dangerous.

“This community has been asking for a stop light in this area for a long long time because people drive through here 70 mph, 80 mph sometimes,” one person said. “I don’t think that this guy was speeding. I think this was an accident, a freak accident, but if we had a stoplight here it would be a lot safer, ya know?”

Investigators have not released the name of the cyclist, but said they found him unresponsive on the roadway at around 4:45 p.m.