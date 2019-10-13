



— October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

More than 331,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

Medical lifestyle expert Dr. Eudene Harry says there are several things you can do to lower your risk.

Adjusting your diet can help.

Avoid a high-fat diet, processed foods, a high-sugar diet and alcohol.

“We need to know that saturated fats and processed foods have been linked with a higher risk of breast cancer, and while we can’t prove causation, anything that’s linked to a higher risk of breast cancer is something that I want to be concerned about,” Harry said.

Harry says many studies coming out show that certain foods “go a long way towards helping us to prevent the disease.”

Foods to include in your diet are berries, polyunsatured fats, foods high in beta carotene, high-fiber foods, cruciferous vegetables and dark green, leafy vegetables.

Supplements like sulforaphane, curcumin and vitamin D are also being studied in connection to lowering the risk for breast cancer.

Harry says exercise has also been shown to reduce your risk of breast cancer.

Incorporate yoga in times of low energy, CrossFit in times of high energy and 20-minute high-intensity interval training workouts at home.