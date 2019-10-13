



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Reginald and Samantha.

Amber Lynn is a 2-year-old, 6-pound, hypoallergenic Shih Tzu. Amber is very playful and enjoys running around with her toys and going for walks. She is housebroken.

Pepe is a 10-year-old, 9-pound Chihuahua. Pepe is very loving and quiet. Pepe enjoys his walks and having his belly rubbed.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: When the La Ferlita family saw Bear on Furry Friend Finder, they knew he was the dog they had been searching for! They tell us that they love him so much and it feels like he’s always been with them. Bear now lives on the sandy shores of Long Beach. He loves his toys, walks, and most of all – the love and cuddles that Alison, Joe, Shane and Reilly are giving him.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.