



A sea of red, white and green will take over Manhattan today.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to march up Fifth Avenue for the 75th annual Columbus Day Parade.

The long-standing tradition is one of the city’s largest parades, celebrating Italian-American culture and achievement.

The Columbus Citizens Foundation organizes the event to pay tribute to Christopher Columbus and the contributions of countless Italian-Americans to the United States.

More than 35,000 people are expected to march from 44th to 72nd street for nearly one million spectators.

A statue of Mother Francis Xavier Cabrini, the patron saint of immigrants, will be featured in the festivities aboard a float by the Diocese of Brooklyn. The city recently decided to exclude Mother Cabrini from a new group of statues honoring women, despite being the top pick in a poll of New Yorkers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed his support for a statue during the Columbus Citizens Foundation Gala over the weekend.

“Let’s stand up, let’s demand respect for our community, let’s lead the way by taking action and let’s build a memorial to Mother Cabrini, and I pledge my full support,” he said.

Cuomo backed the diocese’s plan to move forward with a Mother Cabrini memorial. It already raised nearly $17,000 for the project.

The governor and Mayor Bill de Blasio will be at today’s parade, and Italian luxury fashion business leader Massimo Ferragamo is the grand marshal. About two dozen floats are expected, along with performance groups, marching bands and more.

Columbus Day Parade Street Closures

The following streets will be closed Monday, Oct. 14.

Formation

43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 43rd Street

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous

60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Columbus Day Festival

Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place

The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. in Midtown. A mass will be held beforehand at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.