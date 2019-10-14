



— Police have released a new photo and video of a man wanted for questioning in connection to a rape investigation.

A 31-year-old woman had gotten lost and asked a man for directions after exiting the 50th Street subway station just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 6.

The man allegedly grabbed the woman by the arm, dragged her to the basement of a building on West 51st Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues, and then raped her.

Police said the suspect took off heading north on Broadway at 52nd Street.

The victim, a Yonkers resident, was taken to the hospital with bruising to her arm, leg and back.

On Monday, police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.