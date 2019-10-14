



A community in Rockland County is in mourning after a fiery crash killed two teens and left another with serious injuries.

A collision sent their SUV plunging 50 feet off an overpass onto train tracks below.

Saniha Cekic, a 15-year-old girl from Brooklyn, and Altin Nezaj, a 17-year-old boy from Pearl River, were both killed. The driver, 17-year-old Aisha Radoncic from Orangeburg, was badly hurt but survived.

Two of the victims attended Pearl River High School, where grief counselors will be on hand today.

Neighbors heard the crash around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near the Crooked Hill Road Overpass on Route 304 in Pearl River.

“I was washing the car and, all of a sudden, I heard this big bang,” Joe Geppner told CBS2.

They desperately tried to help as the teens’ Porche burst into flames.

“We started trying to get fire extinguishers and we started trying to put out the fire, because all we heard was this poor girl screaming, and she was screaming terribly,” Geppner said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt. There’s no word on what caused the collision.

Route 304 was shut down and part of the New Jersey Transit Pascack Valley line was suspended in both directions as emergency responders worked to extinguish the fire.

“Thank god the fire department came and they started dousing it with water and whatever else they could,” said Geppner. “To tell you the truth, it took a long time. I kept seeing the flames. No matter what they did, they just kept coming up.”

The road has reopened and rail service has resumed.

The girl who survived is still being treated at Westchester Medical Center for serious injuries.