KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy welcomed Wednesday a group of new NJ TRANSIT engineers who just completed their classroom training.
Murphy spoke at the NJ TRANSIT maintenance facility in Kearny.
Watch: Gov. Murphy Welcomes New NJ TRANSIT Engineers
A lack of engineers has been blamed for NJ TRANSIT delays and cancellations.
Tuesday, Murphy announced a renewed partnership with Amtrak to make improvements at NJ TRANSIT railroad stations.