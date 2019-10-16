CBSN New YorkWatch Now
KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy welcomed Wednesday a group of new NJ TRANSIT engineers who just completed their classroom training.

Murphy spoke at the NJ TRANSIT maintenance facility in Kearny.

Watch: Gov. Murphy Welcomes New NJ TRANSIT Engineers

A lack of engineers has been blamed for NJ TRANSIT delays and cancellations.

Tuesday, Murphy announced a renewed partnership with Amtrak to make improvements at NJ TRANSIT railroad stations.

 

