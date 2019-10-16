



A suspect has died after being shot by officers last night in Brooklyn.

Police said two plainclothes officers were patrolling in front of the Gowanus Houses around 8 p.m. Tuesday when they saw the man fire a 9mm semi-automatic gun at someone.

“The officers immediately identified themselves as police and gave multiple orders to drop the weapon. At this time, both officers fired numerous rounds at the male, who was struck several times,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at the scene.

Witnesses said they heard more than 20 gunshots.

“When I came downstairs, all I saw was a bunch of cops,” one person said.

“Somebody said, ‘Oh, somebody shot!’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” said another.

“It was just shots, it was like mad shots, multiple shots,” another added.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said he was on parole and had a lengthy criminal history, including multiple violent felony convictions.

“The suspect who was shot was released last week from prison after serving five years for robbery,” Monahan said.

A community activist who knew the man told CBS2 he was a “very good individual.”

“I know him, so I came out here once I heard what happened,” said Shanduke McPhatter. “I just spoke with the mother. She’s distraught. And we just want to make sure they get the right support and the right type of investigation into this shooting.”

Investigators are still working to determine whether the suspect fired any rounds at police.

Meanwhile, officers are looking for the man he was shooting at. They do not believe that man was hurt.