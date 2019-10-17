



– One person has been fatally shot by an NYPD officer Thursday afternoon in the Norwood section of the Bronx.

The NYPD posted a tweet warning people to avoid the area of East 211st Street and Bainbridge Avenue due to the ongoing investigation.

Sources tell CBS2 officers at the scene called for assistance before the shooting started.

It is unclear if the person shot by police had a gun.

No police were injured in the incident, but the NYPD says at least one officer went to the hospital due to ringing in their ears.

It is the third police-involved shooting this week and the second deadly incident. The first two NYPD shootings involved suspects who were carrying firearms and at least one of those men opened fire at officers.

