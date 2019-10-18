Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As a funeral was held for one of the homeless men beaten to death in Chinatown, advocates demanded housing for the homeless.
Activists from several groups joined Public Advocate Jumaane Williams on the steps of City Hall on Friday, saying Mayor Bill de Blasio has no concrete plans to reduce homelessness.
They are calling on the mayor to build thousands of units of affordable housing.
“The lack of housing and the lack of social services or violence, people think they are exaggerating. They are, in fact, life or death issues, and there are about four or five families in Chinatown who you can speak to if you don’t believe us,” William said.
The advocates are also calling on the mayor to expand safe haven shelters and reform the shelter intake process.