



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Jolie and Simba.

Jolie is an 11-month-old, 35-pound English Bulldog puppy. Jolie likes nothing more than being the center of attention. She also loves eating, playing and going for walks. If you have the time and energy for this puppy, she’s perfect for you.

Simba is a 7-year-old, 7-pound, housebroken Pekingese dog. Simba has three favorite things he likes to do – he loves to hang out, sitting on your lap and playing with his toys. Simba is looking for a single-dog home. When he has all of your attention, everything is perfect. Simba is missing one eye because he had a medical condition, but he is doing very well.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: We are thrilled that Pip, now renamed Bailey, has been adopted by a family – Katarzyna, Kesner and their two daughters, Enjolie and Emily, who live in Brooklyn. The whole family adores Bailey, they tell us he is amazing! Absolutely perfect!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.