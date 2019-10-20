



— A teenager and a child were both struck by a vehicle in Westchester County on Friday evening.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at North Central Avenue and Lawton Avenue in Greenburgh.

Police say a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old were crossing the street when the driver of a 2006 Hyundai Sonata hit them.

Both were taken to a local medical center for treatment. The teen is in critical but stable condition, and the 11-year-old is in stable condition.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, stayed at the scene of the accident and cooperated with police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (914) 989-1725.

Greensburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner says there is a crosswalk at the intersection, but there is no lighting on the west side of Central.

According to Feiner, Central Avenue is a state-owned road, so any safety improvements must be approved and implemented by the state.