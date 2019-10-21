Comments
HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Rockland County investigators are consulting with the Coast Guard as they probe the drowning death of an 8-year-old boy.
Sources say the boat operator was taking the children on an excursion during a Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
Yosef Goldman was one of seven children under the age of 12 being supervised by one adult in this 17-foot Bayliner.
The boat flipped over in the Hudson River off Haverstraw on Friday afternoon.
Investigators believe the boy was trapped under the boat, and his life preserver could not save him from drowning.
