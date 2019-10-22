NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Macy’s is getting out of the fur business.
The company says it will stop selling products containing fur by early 2021 at Macy’s stores and at Bloomingdales, which the company also owns.
Macy’s says the move comes after two years of research into alternatives and consumer views on the matter.
The shift will mean the closure of 34 “fur vaults” at Macy’s and 22 Maximilian salons at Bloomingdale’s.
“Ethically sourced” cowhide and sheep products will still be sold.
Earlier this year, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson led the push for a citywide ban on fur sales but was met with outspoken resistance from furriers who live and work in the city.
Johnson later softened his stance on the issue, saying people shouldn’t have to go cold turkey, rather it should be phased in over what he called a lengthy period of time.