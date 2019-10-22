Comments
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two teenage boys are being charged in a disturbing bias incident at a high school football game.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two teenage boys are being charged in a disturbing bias incident at a high school football game.
The teens are seniors at Lawrence High School in Lawrence Township, outside of Trenton.
Police say the boys called an African-American middle school-aged girl and her friends racial slurs, including the n-word. But that wasn’t where it ended.
“Victims reported that students in the bleachers were using racially derogatory language towards them, as well as other juveniles in the immediate area. There were also reports that some of the victims may have been urinated on by other students,” said Joseph Lech of the Lawrence Township Police Department.
It happened at Friday’s game, police said.
The 17-year-old boys under arrest are facing charges including harassment and bias intimidation.