NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has their man.
An escapee who got away while handcuffed is back behind bars Friday.
Police said 20-year-old Tyquan Ellison was caught by the fugitive task force.
He managed to slip away by jumping out of a police cruiser nearly three weeks ago while he was being taken from Brooklyn criminal court to central booking.
Ellison had been arrested on robbery, burglary and larceny charges.
No word yet on whether he’ll face additional charges.