



Early voting is causing concern for some New York City public school parents.

Starting Saturday through next Sunday, Nov. 3, New Yorkers will be able to vote at 33 designated public schools across the city.

Some parents worry about security and say their children will not be able to use the gym or the cafeteria for an entire week.

At P.S. 116 in Murray Hill, at least 80 parents have signed up to volunteer to make sure things run smoothly.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says every voting site will be secure.

“It’s a brand new reality but it’s something I absolutely think is necessary for our society to have early voting,” said de Blasio.

“It is so incredibly disruptive and it is so disappointing and outrageous the way that the mayor’s office is responding to it,” said parent Eric Rand Silverman.

The mayor’s office says early voting will help those who have traditionally struggled to get to the polls on Election Day.