



Police say the man suspected of killing a Staten Island mother inside her own home is now in custody.

The 38-year-old victim was shot to death shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at a house on South Avenue near Arlington Place in the Mariner’s Harbor neighborhood.

Police said the man and woman knew each other, but have not elaborated on their relationship.

Officers blocked off the entire street for hours as they searched for clues.

The weapon used in the shooting was not recovered.

“It’s sad, it’s sad, because – by me living there next to them for the last seven years, this is out of the ordinary,” a neighbor told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis Thursday. “I’m definitely surprised of it coming from that house. This neighborhood is – it’s the neighborhood – but for this incident that happened, this is very surprising.”

Police said the victim’s teenage son and stepson were in another room and did not witness the shooting. One of the boys called 911 for help.

Investigators added there was no sign of forced entry and they believed this was a domestic situation.