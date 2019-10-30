Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The parents of one of the teens involved in a violent arrest in a Brooklyn subway station are filing a $5 million lawsuit against the city.
The incident at the Jay Street-MetroTech station was caught on video. It happened when a fight between two groups of teenagers spilled into the station last Friday.
The video appears to show one officer punching a teen.
Police arrested five in all, charging them with resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.
The officer involved has been put on desk duty.