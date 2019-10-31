



A 16-year-old boy faces attempted murder charges following a stray bullet shooting that wounded a teenage girl in Queens.

Ashley Ermoogan still has a bullet lodged in her shoulder after being struck Monday while leaving New Dawn Charter High School on 161st Street in Jamaica.

“I try not to think about it. What if something worse happened to my daughter, you know?” her father, Ravie Ermoogan, told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. “She said she seen some guys fighting and she just walked across the street… She heard a gunshot. When she heard the shot, she run. When she was running, she heard the next shot and she kept running and then she fell, she couldn’t go anymore. When she fell, she realized – she feel for her jacket and she was bleeding.”

EXCLUSIVE: Father Speaks After Daughter Is Nearly Killed By Stray Bullet

His 16-year-old daughter spent two days in the hospital. Doctors said the bullet is too close to her artery to be surgically removed.

“We didn’t sleep for two nights. Me and my wife were just there by her side the all time,” Ravie Ermoogan said. “I just stand there thinking, ‘What can I do?’ and there’s nothing I can do.”

Two days before and two miles away, 14-year-old Aamir Griffin was killed by a bullet that police said was meant for someone else. He was playing basketball when he was hit from more than 100 yards away.

Investigators believe both shootings may have stemmed from an ongoing feud between two groups of teens.

NYPD data shows in the past 28 days, there have been 10 shooting victims in the area, versus just three during the same period last year. Over the summer, more than a dozen innocent bystanders were struck by stray bullets across the city.

The 16-year-old suspect in Monday’s shooting was charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. It’s still unclear who’s responsible for Saturday’s deadly shooting.