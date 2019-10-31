NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another teen has been shot in New York City, the third child to suffer a gunshot wound in one week.
Police sources tell CBS2 the victim is a 14-year-old boy shot in the leg near Creston Avenue in the Bronx.
Authorities say the shooting took place around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon and the boy was rushed to St. Barnabus hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.
It’s been less than one week since another 14-year-old was gunned down in Queens. Aamir Griffin was killed on Oct. 26 when he was struck in the neck by a stray bullet.
Just two days later, a 16-year-old girl was hit by another stray bullet while leaving school in Jamaica. That bullet is still lodged in the girl’s body, sitting dangerously close to an artery.
It is unknown at this time if the boy in the Bronx was the intended target and police are still investigating.
