



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Maria and Ginger Rogers.

Maria is a 9-year-old, 8-pound, housebroken Miniature Pincher. Maria enjoys her food, walks and meeting people. Sweet, playful and loyal, she is good with everyone and loves to cuddle.

Ginger Rogers is an 11-year-old, 6-pound, housebroken Yorkshire Terrier. Due to severe glaucoma, Ginger only has one eye. Ginger’s other eye recently had cataract surgery and she can now see well with that eye. Ginger is a very quiet, loving dog that enjoys her naps and being with you.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: We are so happy to say that 2-year-old Pablo found his forever home with a wonderful family of three — Shwen, John and their daughter, Elizabeth, and their two dogs, Dingo and 7-year-old Speedy. Pablo has a new name — Chilton — and he loves his new family. At night, you will find Chilton cuddled up with his pal — 16-year-old Dingo.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.