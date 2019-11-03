



After more than a century, part of the landscape around Niagara Falls looks a little different this week.

Days after a powerful storm blew through the region, an ancient iron ship that had been stuck on the rocks above the falls on the Canadian side has become dislodged.

The severe weather conditions experienced yesterday have caused the iron scow, which has remained lodged in the powerful upper rapids above the Falls for over a century, to shift significantly from its position.

The so-called “iron scow” had been rusting there since 1918, when it originally broke away from its tugboat.

Severe weather and flooding around the upstate New York area had already killed an 82-year-old priest and sent one woman’s entire home floating down a local creek.

That storm managed to flip the vessel over and move it about 150 feet closer to the falls’ edge.

Officials fear the 80-foot boat may go over at some point, but say they’re keeping a close eye on it.