



On Wednesday, Mayor de Blasio came to the defense of a city program that critics say will reward criminal behavior.

The incentive program would give accused criminals – being released from jail under the city’s new cashless bail policy – things like New York Mets tickets and gift cards for showing up to court.

Critics say the program rewards criminal behavior, but de Blasio is optimistic the plan will work.

“In a world where we want speedier trials and we want the justice system to work, if small incentives are part of what actually makes it work than that’s a smart policy.

Starting Jan. 1, the bail reform policy eliminates cash bail and pre-trial detention for misdemeanors and most low level felonies – with exceptions like murder conspiracy, domestic violence cases, and sex crimes.

“It’s not something we developed. It’s something that has been worked on by experts over time and proven to work and proven to be a good investment,” de Blasio argued.

Outgoing NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, who’s been vocal about his opposition to bail reform, didn’t hesitate to express his reservations.

“We need to make sure there are consequences for criminal behavior,” O’Neill said Wednesday.

“Come January 1… we’re a resilient organization. We’ll adapt but I have real concerns.”

His successor, incoming Commissioner Dermot Shea, is keeping an open mind.

“Is it a good idea to give people Mets tickets?” CBS2 asked Shea.

“I don’t know, but I’m willing to try different things,” Commissioner Shea said.

Mayor de Blasio made it very clear, while he is a fan of bail reform and reducing mass incarceration, he is not a fan of the policy that takes away a judge’s ability to make case-by-case judgements based on a defendant’s dangerousness.