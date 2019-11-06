ELECTION RESULTSSee Winners In New York's County And Municipal Races
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A subway car was covered with graffiti on Halloween night.

It looked like something out of the 1970s or ‘80s.

Police said vandals struck a D train at the Norwood 205th Street subway station in the Bronx.

An entire car was covered in paint. It was discovered just before going into service on Nov. 1.

MTA officials released a statement condemning the crime.

“There’s nothing amusing about graffiti that takes train cars out of service, takes cleaners away from ensuring the spaces millions of riders use every day are sanitary, and costs thousands of dollars that could otherwise be used to help provide reliable, efficient and safe service,” the statement read in part.

