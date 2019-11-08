



– Aides to former Mayor Michael Bloomberg are in Alabama today preparing to file papers to get his name on that state’s presidential primary ballot.

It’s a jolt to the 2020 Democratic field, but is “Mayor Mike” serious about trying to become “President Mike?”

When asked about Bloomberg on Friday morning, President Donald Trump did not hold back.

“We’ll see what happens,” said Trump. “He’s got tough competition.

“I know Michael, but he became a nothing,” the president said. “He doesn’t have the magic to run. ‘Little Michael’ is going to fail.

“There’s nobody I’d rather run against than ‘Little Michael,'” said Trump.

Depending on how you count it, this is either the fourth or fifth time Bloomberg has thought about running for president, reports CBS2’s political reports Marica Kramer.

If you count his decision earlier this year to sit out the 2020 election, his decision to change his mind makes this number five.

“The truth of the matter is when you look at the layout of whose going to vote, and where the country is, I would be very unlikely to get reelected, to get elected,” said Bloomberg at the time. “But in the private sector, I could make a difference.”

It was less than two months ago that Bloomberg explained his decision not to run in 2020. Now he’s walking that back, filing papers ahead of Friday’s filing deadline in Alabama to get his name on the ballot. Sources tell CBS2 he is preserving is options to run.

What changed?

His belief, according to advisor Howard Wolfson, is that “Donald Trump represents an unprecedented threat to our nation.”

Add to that concerns about the strength of the 2020 field, and a renewed optimism about Democratic chances after the outcome of the elections in Virginia where his investments and gun control advocacy helped Democrats win control of the general assembly.

And voila: A change of heart.

Don’t underestimate his dislike of fellow New Yorker Donald Trump.

“I’m a New Yorker and I know a con when I see one,” said Bloomberg.

Donald Trump returned the favor, calling Bloomberg “Little Mike.”

If he enters the race, Bloomberg will have the same plus and minuses he had when he opted out a few months ago.

On one side of the ledger, he’s a moderate common sense pragmatist who doesn’t have to worry about raising money. On the other, he’s a 77-year-old Jewish billionaire.

Political analyst Hank Sheinkopf says he could have a shot, despite his status as a billionaire – a fact snubbed by several of the Democratic candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

She tweeted “Welcome to the race” Mike Bloomberg, along with a link to a calculator for billionaires that sums up her proposed wealth tax plan.

Welcome to the race, @MikeBloomberg! If you're looking for policy plans that will make a huge difference for working people and which are very popular, start here: https://t.co/6UMSAf90NT — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted, “The billionaire class is scared and they should be scared.”

The billionaire class is scared and they should be scared. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2019

“Some people will attack him cause he’s rich, others will say wait a second, I want to be a billionaire too,” said Sheinkopf.

So the “will he or won’t he?” speculation continues.