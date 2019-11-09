NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a sure sign that Christmas is coming.
A 77-foot-tall Norway Spruce arrived in New York City early Saturday morning to take its place as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
Lights and sirens we drove down 5th Ave on our sleigh, asking overjoyed crowds to “Make Way, Make Way!” 🚨
So the 🌲 arrived safely to its new loving home, where delighted New Yorkers call it one of our own. pic.twitter.com/6nQwu2VNtv
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 9, 2019
The 14-ton tree was cut down Thursday in the Village of Florida, New York, in Orange County.
Great job by @NYPDHighway ushering in the famous @rockcenternyc Christmas Tree, and thus officially kicking off the holiday season!
Happy Christmas to all, and to all a goodnight! pic.twitter.com/fsfzGuJDBK
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 9, 2019
It will be decorated and wrapped with thousands of lights before the tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.