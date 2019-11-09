CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a sure sign that Christmas is coming.

A 77-foot-tall Norway Spruce arrived in New York City early Saturday morning to take its place as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

The 14-ton tree was cut down Thursday in the Village of Florida, New York, in Orange County.

It will be decorated and wrapped with thousands of lights before the tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.

