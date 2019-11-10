



— A new musical is rockin’ Broadway . “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” opened to rave reviews last week.

The legendary entertainer celebrated opening night with Oprah Winfrey, and it was a starry night on the red carpet with Bernadette Peters and Spike Lee, just to name a few.

The real Tina Turner took the stage Thursday night after the show’s Broadway opening.

“I can never be as happy as I am now,” she said.

Turner, who is also one of the show’s producers, watched her life story unfold on stage, from setbacks to triumphs.

“I love sitting there watching them do a show that it took me years to learn and do,” she said.

Adrienne Warren stars in the show. She wowed the opening night audience and thrilled with encore performances with the real Tina watching just a few feet away.

The rock legend joined the cast for the curtain call to say thanks.

“Thank god for [Adrienne Warren] and I hope she will be able to do it as long as I did,” Turner said.

“The Tina Turner Musical” was a big hit in London in 2018 before making its way to Broadway, thrilling stateside fans who were eager to see it.

“We chanted her name as she arrived. We chanted her name as she left. We chanted her name in the theater. The performance was incredible. Adrienne Warren is a star and she totally embodies the essence of Tina Turner,” fan Shawn Rasmussen said.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” is currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.