



New York City is marking 100 years of commemorating the veterans who served our country.

President Donald Trump will kick off today’s opening ceremony at Madison Square Park, followed by a parade up Fifth Avenue, where thousands will put their patriotism on display.

Each year, the United War Veterans Council invites the commander in chief to the largest commemoration ceremony in the nation.

“As far back as we can remember, no one has ever accepted our invitation. This year, very honored, very pleased, very excited President Trump has accepted, and he’s going to be laying a wreath at the end of our opening ceremonies,” councilmember Nick Angione told CBS2.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: See Our ‘Voices For Vets’ Section

Trump will be the first U.S. president to speak and lay a wreath at the Eternal Light Memorial. He and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday night.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will also be in attendance for today’s events.

“It should not be politicized. It should not be turned into a spectacle,” he said last week. “If he’s coming here to truly honor veterans, god bless him.”

Organizers agree it’s a day politics are put aside to stand – and march – united for our veterans.

“Veterans should be honored the most of anything else, before anybody else,” said one man.

Today’s opening ceremony is slated to start at 11 a.m. The 100th annual Veterans Day Parade will step off at 12 p.m. and run from 26th to 46th street.

Spectators can expect security to be tight, and drivers should plan ahead for delays and street closures.

Veterans Day Parade Street Closures:

Formation

Broadway between 23rd Street and 28th Street

5th Avenue between 23rd Street and 24th Street

24th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

26th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

27th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

28th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route

5th Avenue between 24th Street and 48th Street

Dispersal

48th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Festival

46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous

43rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

41st Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

30th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

25th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

22nd Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway

5th Avenue between 22nd Street and 23rd Street

Broadway between 22nd Street and 23rd Street

6th Avenue between 28th Street and 23rd Street

Madison Avenue between 26th Street and 23rd Street

Park Avenue between 26th Street and 23rd Street

26th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

25th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

24th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

23rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Click here for more information from parade organizers.