DARIEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The man from Connecticut accused of killing a hotel worker in Anguilla did not go back to the island for a pretrial hearing Monday.
A spokesperson says Scott Hapgood, of Darien, is worried for his safety, and Anguillan officials didn’t guarantee he could return home after the hearing.
Hapgood says he was defending his family in April when Kenny Mitchel showed up at his hotel room with a knife and demanded money.
Hapgood was charged with choking Mitchel to death, but toxicology results reportedly show a lethal amount of cocaine could have killed Mitchel.