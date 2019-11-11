



– The NYPD is investigating after a likely bystander was shot in the Bronx.

The victim says he heard some sort of dispute a short distance away on Findlay Avenue in the Concourse section on Sunday night.

Moments later gunshots were fired.

The man says he looked down and realized he had been shot in the ankle.

As of Monday morning, he was in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

Police do not believe he was the intended target.

The Concourse incident is the latest in a series of attacks where bystanders ended up wounded and killed, including the death of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin and injury of Ashley Ermoogan in separate shootings in Queens.

This summer, between June and July, there were at least 14 incidents across the city where innocent bystanders have been hit by stray bullets – many of the cases involved children.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.

