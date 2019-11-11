NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is investigating after a likely bystander was shot in the Bronx.
The victim says he heard some sort of dispute a short distance away on Findlay Avenue in the Concourse section on Sunday night.
Moments later gunshots were fired.
The man says he looked down and realized he had been shot in the ankle.
As of Monday morning, he was in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.
Police do not believe he was the intended target.
The Concourse incident is the latest in a series of attacks where bystanders ended up wounded and killed, including the death of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin and injury of Ashley Ermoogan in separate shootings in Queens.
This summer, between June and July, there were at least 14 incidents across the city where innocent bystanders have been hit by stray bullets – many of the cases involved children.
- June 4 – A 15-year-old girl was shot in thigh while sitting on a bench on a basketball court in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
- June 5 – A seven-year-old Bronx boy was shot in the leg while walking home from school with his grandmother.
- June 5 – Two elderly women were shot while sitting in their Queens home.
- June 7 – An East Harlem woman was shot in arm at 102nd Street and Madison Ave.
- June 10 – A man is shot and killed while his walking dog in Hamilton Heights.
- June 12 – A Bronx woman was shot in the arm while walking to work on Williamsbridge Road.
- June 20 – An 11-year-old boy and 31-year-old man were shot on a sidewalk in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The boy could be paralyzed.
- June 21 – A man, 20, was shot in the neck while sitting in a car in East New York, Brooklyn.
- June 23 – Two men and a woman were shot in the Bronx. At least one was an innocent bystander.
- July 13 – A woman, 76, was grazed in the neck while sitting in a car in Queens.
- July 13 – A woman, 67, was shot in the leg inside the lobby of the George Washington Houses in East Harlem.
- July 21 – An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside an East Harlem deli.
- July 24 – A 13-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder while sitting on a playground bench in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.
- July 24 – A 51-year-old man is shot while playing dominoes after two gunmen open fire in the Bronx.
