NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Closing arguments are underway Tuesday in the trial for the three defendants in the East Village explosion.
Two people were killed in the 2015 blast at 121 Second Avenue.
A landlord, general contractor and an unlicensed plumber are charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
Prosecutors say they illegally tapped a gas line to service tenants in another building.
But defense lawyers argue the explosion happened in the kitchen of the sushi restaurant and not the basement like prosecutors allege.