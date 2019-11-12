CHECK THE FORECASTBundle Up! Temperatures Plunging Across Tri-State As Wintry Mix Blows Through
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Closing arguments are underway Tuesday in the trial for the three defendants in the East Village explosion.

Two people were killed in the 2015 blast at 121 Second Avenue.

A landlord, general contractor and an unlicensed plumber are charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Prosecutors say they illegally tapped a gas line to service tenants in another building.

But defense lawyers argue the explosion happened in the kitchen of the sushi restaurant and not the basement like prosecutors allege.

