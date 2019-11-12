Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police hope newly released surveillance video will help catch whoever broke into a Bronx mansion owned by American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian.
The burglary happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on Grosvenor Street in the Fieldston section.
Police said the suspects got inside by damaging a rear balcony window. They allegedly stole $140,000 worth of luxury handbags and jewelry.
Ghermezian is the CEO of Triple Five Worldwide Group, which counts American Dream and the Mall of American among its many holdings.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.