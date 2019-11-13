NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Starting today, you must be 21 years old, or older, to purchase tobacco products in New York State.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21 back in July.
“New York is taking aggressive action to stamp out smoking among teens and children, but tobacco and e-cigarette use still persists thanks to irresponsible corporate marketing campaigns targeting young people,” he said in a statement on July 16. “By raising the smoking age from 18 to 21, we can stop cigarettes and e-cigarettes from getting into the hands of young people in the first place and prevent an entire generation of New Yorkers from forming costly and potentially deadly addictions.”
The state health department says nearly 40% of 12th grade students and 27% of all high schoolers are now using e-cigarettes. Officials believe the increase has largely been driven by flavored e-liquids.
The governor and state lawmakers pushed to ban flavored e-cigarettes in September, but a court temporarily blocked their efforts.
The Surgeon General says 88% of adult smokers began using tobacco as minors, and 90% of those who purchase cigarettes for minors are between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.
