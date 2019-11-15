Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pair of curious and cute new arrivals are on the loose inside their home at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Zoo.
For more information about visiting the red pandas in Brooklyn, see www.prospectparkzoo.com.
The zoo just debuted a pair of red panda cubs born over the summer in their indoor den.
Their mother, Willow, has been caring for them but at 18-months old, they are now old enough to venture outside to explore their habitat.
WCS has been successful breeding red pandas at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, and Prospect Park Zoo. The breeding programs at each park are part of the Species Survival Plan for the furry creatures native to the eastern portion of the Himalayan range in China and northern Myanmar.
