NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Justice Department could be considering criminal charges against two jail guards in connection with Jeffrey Epstein‘s death.
The disgraced financier died in August at the Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.
Two guards are suspected of failing to check on Epstein.
Sources tell CBS2 federal prosecutors offered the two guards the chance to plead guilty, but they declined the offer.
The city’s medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.