NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD have released new video of suspects in a robbery and shooting at a Bronx recording studio.
It happened just after midnight Wednesday at a studio on Morrison Avenue in the Soundview section.
Police say cash and electronics were stolen.
A 30-year-old man followed one of the suspects outside and was then shot in the shoulder.
He’s recovering from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.