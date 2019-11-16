CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A girl who was saved from subway tracks in the Bronx got the opportunity of a lifetime with her heroes Friday.

Five-year-old Ferni Balbuena stopped by the office of the NYPD chief of patrol to be an officer for the day, complete with her very own uniform.

In September, Good Samaritans rescued Ferni from the tracks at the Kingsbridge Road station after her father jumped to his death while holding her.

She wasn’t hurt.

