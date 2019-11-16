Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A girl who was saved from subway tracks in the Bronx got the opportunity of a lifetime with her heroes Friday.
Five-year-old Ferni Balbuena stopped by the office of the NYPD chief of patrol to be an officer for the day, complete with her very own uniform.
Today is Ferni Balbuena’s #NYPD Hope Trip. Ferni was rescued unharmed last month after her father jumped onto the tracks with her. She found a few minutes to stop by my office before heading over to the Mounted Unit. pic.twitter.com/lDPV8rnZd7
In September, Good Samaritans rescued Ferni from the tracks at the Kingsbridge Road station after her father jumped to his death while holding her.
She wasn’t hurt.