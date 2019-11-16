Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s no snow yet in the New York area and Thanksgiving is still two weeks away, but at least one family in Brooklyn is ready for Christmas!
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s no snow yet in the New York area and Thanksgiving is still two weeks away, but at least one family in Brooklyn is ready for Christmas!
Chopper 2 got a glimpse of a house in Dyker Heights all decked out with lights and decorations for the holidays — on Nov. 16!
They won’t be alone for long, as the Brooklyn neighborhood has become nationally famous for their over-the-top Christmas decorating.
Every year, the community puts on a spectacular holiday display that draws visitors from across the Tri-state.
MORE: Food Trucks Banned From Famous Dyker Heights Christmas Display
This year, New York City has already started preparing for the mad rush to Brooklyn by banning food trucks – taking advantage of all the Christmas visitors – from blocking up spots in the residential area.