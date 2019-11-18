



It’s happening in Belleville, which buys its water from Newark, which has been plagued by concerns about lead in its water, CBSN New York’s Lisa Rozner reported Monday.

Mayor Michael Melham and Police Chief Mark Minichini said since this past Thursday people have been knocking on doors and telling residents they were sent by the mayor to test the water.

When residents are not home, they leave a yellow notice.

Now in one case a resident was home and made an appointment for a technician to come by. That resident alerted police and two undercover officers were there as the technician tested the water in three different tubes, and within 15 minutes she reported said she had found lead in the water, among other things. The woman said the filter system would cost $20,000 but that Belleville Township would reimburse $5,000 of it.

Melham said this is not at all true and he wants residents to beware.

“Nobody should be ringing your doorbell that doesn’t have a solicitor permit, that doesn’t have ID on them, and you can always call town hall, always call our police department if you suspect anything,” Melham said.

The technician was given a summons for soliciting without a permit. She is due in court on Wednesday.

Police said they haven’t been able to verify if it’s a legitimate company, but confirmed the sales tactic is 100% deceptive.

Meanwhile, CBSN New York is trying to reach the company she said she’s with, Community Water Check.