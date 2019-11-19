Comments
Piscataway, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Rutgers University is warning people about another coyote on their Livingston campus.
The school says an aggressive coyote approached a man from behind and bit him, but only managed to bite his pants.
It happened Monday night near a parking lot.
The latest attack follows a similar incident on Friday. That victim was treated at a local hospital and released.
Rutgers police say they have increased patrols in the area.