Piscataway, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Rutgers University is warning people about another coyote on their Livingston campus.

The school says an aggressive coyote approached a man from behind and bit him, but only managed to bite his pants.

It happened Monday night near a parking lot.

The latest attack follows a similar incident on Friday. That victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

Rutgers police say they have increased patrols in the area.

