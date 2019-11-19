Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has just released new surveillance images as they search for a hit-and-run driver in Queens who killed a 60-year-old woman.
Police say the man they want to question is connected to the incident in Jamaica on Nov. 5.
Bibi Zulaikah was struck near Sutphin Boulevard as she tried to cross Archer Avenue.
Authorities added the driver of the stolen 2009 Hyundai Sonata ran from the scene after the crash.
