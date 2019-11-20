Comments
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old driver has been charged in a deadly crash that killed two other teens in Connecticut.
The crash happened during the early morning hours of August 26 at the intersection of Ludlow and Canal streets in Stamford.
Police said there were six teens in the car when it slammed into two utility poles.
Nishawn Tolliver, 18, and Kymoni Pollock, 19, were killed in the wreck.
“It’s sad. Just all I can think is that I feel bad for the families that are involved in this. It’s two young lives that are taken tragically, that really have no reason to be dead,” Stamford Police Sgt. Jeff Booth said at the time.
The driver – Jerry Diaz – was critically hurt in the crash.
He’s now facing drunk driving and second-degree manslaughter charges.