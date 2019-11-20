Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Here are the official videos for all eight Record Of The Year nominees. You can watch the GRAMMY Awards live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 on CBS2.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Here are the official videos for all eight Record Of The Year nominees. You can watch the GRAMMY Awards live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 on CBS2.
“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
To see the complete list of all GRAMMY Awards 2020 nominees, click here.