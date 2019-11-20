Comments
TOWN OF RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Jewish man was slashed and stabbed on his way to a synagogue this morning in Rockland County.
The attack happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Howard Drive in Monsey.
Police said the victim was rushed to Westchester Medical Center, where he is undergoing surgery.
Investigators said they’re searching for at least one suspect, but have not released a description.
“This act of violence is horrific and not reflective of our peaceful community. Violence or hate of any kind is never tolerated,” New York State Sen. David Carlucci said in a statement. “I pray for the victim’s recovery and expect police will find the suspects and bring them to justice. I am awaiting more details on this incident.”
