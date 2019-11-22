CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Donald Clavin, Election Day 2019, Hempstead, Laura Gillen, Local TV, New York


HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – More than two weeks after Election Day, the race for Hempstead town supervisor is over.

Democratic incumbent Laura Gillen has conceded the race to her Republican opponent, Donald Clavin.

MORE: Election Day 2019: Clavin Declares Victory In Hempstead Supervisor Race

A count of absentee and affidavit ballots gave Clavin the lead by nearly 1,700 votes.

Gillen said it’s been an honor to serve as the first democratic supervisor in 112 years.

Comments

Leave a Reply