HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – More than two weeks after Election Day, the race for Hempstead town supervisor is over.
Democratic incumbent Laura Gillen has conceded the race to her Republican opponent, Donald Clavin.
A count of absentee and affidavit ballots gave Clavin the lead by nearly 1,700 votes.
Gillen said it’s been an honor to serve as the first democratic supervisor in 112 years.