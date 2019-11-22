Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released new body cam video of a deadly police-involved shooting.
The confrontation happened on Sept. 17 in the Stapleton section of Staten Island.
Officers were trying to arrest 39-year-old Gregory Edwards on a prior domestic complaint.
The NYPD says Edwards resisted arrest, and one officer tried using a taser.
Investigators say Edwards then pulled a gun from his jacket and fired two shots, hitting one officer in her left hand.
Another officer fired three shots, killing Edwards.
Officer Vanesa Medina was released from the hospital the next day.