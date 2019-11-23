Comments
FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The search effort to find a missing New Jersey woman continues one day after a person of interest in the case was found dead.
The Monmouth County prosecutor says Stephanie Parze‘s ex-boyfriend John Ozbilgen hanged himself at his parent’s Freehold home Friday morning.
Ozbilgen had just been released from jail on Tuesday in connection with an unrelated child pornography case.
Parze was last seen on Oct. 30 after dropping her parents off at their house following a family night out.
Ozbilgen’s death leaves many questions unanswered.
“It’s just heartbreaking and everything ’cause now, if it was, we have no idea. We’ll never know,” said John Czeto, a friend of Parze’s family.
Authorities say Parze had accused Ozbilgen of abuse during their months-long relationship.
Search teams are combing through wooded areas Saturday in hopes of finding the missing 25-year-old.