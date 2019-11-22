



The ex-boyfriend of missing Freehold woman Stephanie Parze was found dead Friday morning.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office said the body of John Ozbilgen was discovered inside his Freehold home. Sources told CBS2’s it appears he took his own life.

The 29-year-old stock broker was recently arrested on child pornography charges unrelated to Parze’s disappearance. He was released from jail on Tuesday.

BREAKING: John Ozbilgen found deceased at his Freehold home this morning. We do not believe his death was suspicious at this time. Ozbilgen was recently released from jail after being charged with Possession of Child Pornography. Investigation remains active more to follow. — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) November 22, 2019

Police said Ozbiglen sent 10 angry, unanswered text messages to his former girlfriend the night before she went missing.

Parze, a 25-year-old cosmetologist and nanny, was last seen leaving a family outing in New Brunswick on Oct. 30. Her car and cellphone were found at home, indicating she made it back there before she disappeared.

Investigators searched wooded areas of Staten Island – where Ozbiglen previously lived – on two separate occasions. Family members and volunteers also searched around Freehold Township earlier this week.

“You want to find something, but you don’t want to find something and it’s hard to explain that,” Parze’s father Ed told CBS2.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Shawn Murphy at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032 or Det. Daniel Valentine at 732-462-7908.