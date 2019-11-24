



— The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is Thursday, but you don’t have to wait until then to find out what’s in store.

Macy’s has already offered a sneak peek at some of the new balloons, including the parade’s eighth iteration of Snoopy, and floats, but Susan Tercero, executive producer of the celebration, says the event also features 11 bands, 1,000 clowns and much more.

Some performers in the parade this year include Broadway and TV star Billy Porter, who will be on the new Coach float, and NCT 127, the first K-pop band to appear in the parade.

Planning the event takes a little more than a year.

“It does take about 18 months to plan and we’re always constantly thinking about the next thing, but you know, 18 months out, we start selecting bands, we notify those bands. We start thinking about what’s going to be our new balloons for the next year, our new floats, and we’re doing this all simultaneously while we’re putting on the current parade,” Tercero said.

Tercero says there are about 60 full-time employees on staff who are putting everything together and about 4,000 employees who march in the parade.

The parade kicks off at Central Park West and 77th Street at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

For those who want a preview, balloon inflation starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday between 77th and 81st Streets between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue.

For more information about the parade, visit macys.com/social/parade.